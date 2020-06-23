ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia’s House Democratic Caucus is pushing to expand Medicaid coverage for citizens as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a press release, representatives in the House Democratic Caucus introduced House Bill 1228, which they wrote would allow the state of Georgia to allow Medicaid coverage under a Medicaid Waiver up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level (“FPL”).
“We are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and have seen a record rate of unemployment. As a result, some individuals may find themselves in need of Medicaid coverage. With economic uncertainty looming, many people may be unable to return to their former jobs. For our citizens who suffered from COVID-19, their new jobs may consider lingering lung functioning issues as a pre-existing condition. Those individuals will likely be over the current 100% FPL threshold, and would unlikely be able to afford insurance,” the press release noted.
Representatives noted House Bill 1228 would provide the state with flexibility to help citizens afford healthcare if they suffer from lingering COVID-19 complications.
House Bill 1228 would provide the state flexibility to help our citizens afford healthcare should they suffer from lingering COVID-19 complications. We must use every tool we have at our disposal to ensure that Georgians are on the right path of both medical recovery and economic recovery.
