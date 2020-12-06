An elected leader in the Georgia statehouse has reached out to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the State Election Board suggesting improvements in Georgia’s election process.
According to a press release, House Majority Leader Jon Burns submitted a letter to Sectary Raffensperger suggesting improvements to the absentee ballot application and envelope signature verification process in Georgia.
The letter also encouraged Raffensperger to seek additional staffing options to provide more support and oversight for Georgia’s upcoming runoff between incumbent Senators Perdue and Loeffler and their opponents, Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.
The runoff will take place on January 5 and the registration deadline is Monday.
The letter Rep. Burns submitted to Secretary Raffensperger was signed by more than 100 current and newly elected House members.
“Many Georgians, including my colleagues who have signed this correspondence, have serious concerns about Georgia’s elections,” said Leader Burns. “As we approach a critical election on January 5, 2021, Georgia voters must have confidence in the election process going forward.”
The letter comes as a Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing on Thursday which addressed allegations of election fraud in the November election.
