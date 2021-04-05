Governor Brian Kemp spent much of the last few days defending the election changes enacted by Senate Bill 202 and decrying what he deemed to be "cancel culture" by those asking for boycotts of the state and other measures. But, as Governor Kemp was protesting "cancel culture," members of his own party were seeking to remove Coca-Cola from parts of the Georgia capitol because they disagreed with the company's public comments on the law.
Everything started with the immediate, and national, backlash against SB 202 which made sweeping changes to how Georgians vote. Atlanta-based Delta and Coca-Cola pushed back against the changes and potential to disproportionately impact minority and/or other voting groups. The questions surrounding the bill came to a zenith on Friday when Major League Baseball made the decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta due to the newly passed voting bill. Governor Kemp then held a press conference and made media appearances pushing back against MLB's decision and against those opposing the new law.
"Well, it's unfortunate that Major League Baseball has caved to the cancel culture and quite honestly President Biden and Stacey Abrams and a lot of other people are simply lying about this bill," Governor Kemp told Fox News over the weekend.
In the same interview, Kemp again talked of "cancel culture" saying, "I think the president (Trump), like me, is frustrated with this cancel culture not only with this but with many other things that have gone on."
While Kemp was making those arguments against "cancel culture," eight Republican members of the Georgia House of Representatives sent a letter to the Georgia Beverage Association and Coca-Cola saying the company was part of a "dissemination of mistruths," and requested all of the company's products be removed from their office suite.
"Given Coke's choice to cave to the pressure of an out of control cancel culture, we respectfully request all Coca-Cola Company products be removed from our office suite immediately," the letter signed by House Reps. Victor Anderson, Matt Barton, Clint Crowe, Stan Gunter, Dewayne Hill, Lauren McDonald III, Jason Ridley, and Marcus Wiedower said.
The letter went on to say, "Should Coke chose (sic) to read the bill, share its true intentions and accept their role in the dissemination of mistruths, we would welcome a conversation to rebuild a working relationship."
