Georgia House Speaker David Ralston criticized Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his office for not appearing at Thursday's House election hearing addressing voter fraud allegations.
During a press briefing Ralston said he was both disappointed and shocked by the absences.
"A week ago the notice of the hearing went out, and then Monday morning of this week the notice and invitation was sent to the Secretary of State, we received last night written communication that the Secretary of State's Office refused to participate in that hearing," said Ralston.
He continued, "I don't ever remember in my time serving in this general assembly a Constitutional officer refusing to come before a House or a Senate committee to offer up information that might be helpful to the people's representatives. The people of Georgia are really, they are wanting answers out of their representatives. And I speak to day for 179 representatives who I think are entitled to have had that type of question and answer period with the Secretary of State."
He also noted that the Secretary's Office held a press briefing at 3 p.m. to provide updates of 132 investigations into the Nov. 3 election. Ralston, who has served as House speaker since 2010, said the decision to hold a press briefing instead of attending the hearing was another choice that excluded the General Assembly.
Decisions such as mailing absentee ballots to all registered voters in the Peach State without seeking approval from the assembly was simply another example "of a constitutional officer who has chosen to be on his own and to disregard input from the people he looks to for his budget and to consider legislative changes to his office."
While discussing the changing of Georgia's election laws, Ralston said it was time for the state to consider a new way of electing its Secretary of State.
"There are more than one option as an alternative, frankly I like the option of having the General Assembly elect that individual for a set term," said Ralston. Currently Georgia voters elect the Secretary of State, a change to the election process would require legislation for a constitutional amendment. Voters would then have the final vote to approve the assembly's selection.
The proposal was met with criticism on social media, including voter rights group Fair Fight Action.
