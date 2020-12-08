Members in Georgia’s House of Representatives are slated to hold a hearing to discuss the voting process in Georgia.
The hearing comes after a senate subcommittee held a hearing last week at the capitol to discuss perceived voting irregularities in November’s presidential election.
State Representative Shaw Blackmon (R-Bonaire), Chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee announced the House’s hearing will take place virtually on Thursday.
“The focus of the committee’s work will be to ensure the security and efficiency of the January 2021 U.S. Senate runoff and other future elections”, according to a press release.
The hearing will start at 9 a.m. and can be viewed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25225474/events/9117221 .
Rep. Blackmon noted Georgians who would like to report any voting irregularities can email the committee at GAFF@house.ga.gov.
