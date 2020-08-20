ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia labor officials reported positive job growth in the month of July.
The unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, staying at 7.6 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent, labor officials reported.
“Although the unemployment rate remained steady in July, it is promising to see positive growth in critical indicators like employment and jobs,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “While we are still focused on helping Georgians who are unemployed due to the pandemic, at the same time we have started to pivot to help Georgia’s businesses fill the tens of thousands of jobs as we continue to reopen and put Georgians back to work.”
Jobs in Georgia were up by 43,800 over the month, however, they were down 190,100 over the year.
According to the labor commissioner, unemployment claims decreased by 19 percent in July 2020.
There was a total of 490, 081 claims in July.
That is up by 462,238 claims or 1,660 percent from July 2019.
July showed an increase of 55,466 employed residents over the month, bringing the total number of employed residents to 4,611,315.
Employ Georgia posted more than 98,101 statewide job listings during the month of July.
To view the latest job listings in Georgia, visit employgeorgia.com.
