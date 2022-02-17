ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Students as young as 15-years-old could get a jumpstart on their career if a new bill is passed by Georgia lawmakers.
Senate Bill 379 would create a new $1.2 million state apprenticeship program for qualifying students, through a partnership with the Technical College System of Georgia. Participants could be exposed to industries like manufacturing, construction, automotive, health, and cybersecurity.
Rodney Brock, a student earning his GED at Atlanta Technical College, said he would have loved to take advantage of a program like this when he was in high school.
“That would have been probably my first option,” said Brock.
Participants in the apprenticeship program could earn $25,000 by the time the time they graduate high school, along with a certificate from a technical college and a future at the company they’ve already spent years working for. Supporters of the bill say that future could come with a salary paying well into the five-figures and carry no college debt.
“I kind of like working hands on,” said Brock. “To be in the field of working, potentially doing something you’re going do as soon as you’re done with your education – sounds like something interesting to me.”
Georgia State Senator Brian Strickland is sponsoring the bill and said these opportunities would particularly help rural Georgia.
“It will allow businesses in communities where there are not a great deal of workers available or higher educational opportunities to immediately bring in workers today without waiting on individuals to return after obtaining a traditional college degree,” said Senator Strickland.
The bill also has the potential to help industries hit hard by a worker shortage.
Roy Bowen, president of the Georgia Association of Manufacturers, called the proposal “life-altering” and a “fundamental building block” for the state.
Bowen estimates up to 30,000 empty manufacturing positions in the state. The apprenticeship program could expose students to the industry.
“There’s not one manufacturing company in Georgia that’s not seriously looking for talent,” said Bowen. “Georgia is the number one state for business investment. All that success could be undercut if we don’t have a pool of talent to provide jobs provide employees.”
A similar apprenticeship program is already underway in Coweta.
Students must meet a handful of requirements to participate – including good attendance and discipline records, reliable transportation to work, and a parent who can attend an orientation meeting.
It’s unclear whether the new apprenticeship program will share these requirements.
