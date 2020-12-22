Elected Democrats in Georgia’s House of Representatives have called for an investigation into a state agency.
Members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus (GHDC) Subcommittee on COVID-19 submitted a letter to Attorney General Christopher Carr to request an investigation and audit into the Georgia Department of Labor’s inability to process and pay unemployment insurance benefits claims in a timely manner.
“If a request can be made to the attorney general to investigate the Secretary of State and the State Election Board concerning allegations of voter fraud, I am sure we can request the same attorney general to investigate the GDOL for fraud and for a forensic audit,” said State Representative Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain).
Leaders on the subcommittee said they are concerned that thousands of claims have not been paid, and several members said they received reports that some Georgians have waited more than six months to receive unemployment benefit payments.
In addition, legislators also requested a separate investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to further investigate fraud and irregularity allegations.
“The holiday season is here, and people are hurting,” said State Representative Sandra Scott (D-Rex). “We request that Commissioner Butler help Georgians celebrate Christmas by paying them their unemployment insurance benefits claims to assist them during the holidays.”
