Georgia’s elected leaders plan to hold an oversight meeting to discuss the election process in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.
Leaders in the state senate, including Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller (R – Gainesville) and Majority Leader Mike Dugan (R – Carrollton), plan to convene the meeting on Thursday, December 3rd, at the state capitol.
According to a press release, the Senate Government Oversight Committee will “evaluate the election process to ensure the integrity of Georgia’s voting process”.
This meeting comes after President Trump sent out a tweet Monday calling Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp “hapless” for Governor Kemp’s refusal to request a match for voter signatures on absentee ballots with envelopes.
Governor Kemp responded with a statement urging the secretary of state to conduct a sample audit of voter signatures.
The Senate Committee on Government oversight has general jurisdiction over state government programs and policies.
The committee meeting will take place at the state Capitol in Room 450 at 10 a.m.
A livestream will be available at https://livestream.com/accounts/26021522/events/8730585
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.