ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia legislators are expected to meet today to discuss the age in which cases are heard in Georgia’s juvenile courts.
Currently, according to the Georgia Legal Aid's website, “The juvenile court has jurisdiction over children under 17 years of age.”
Georgia legislators will meet to discuss House Bill 440, which will raise the age of juvenile court jurisdiction to 17-years-old.
The committee meeting is chaired by State Representative Mandi Ballinger (R-Canton).
During the meeting, lawmakers are expected to hear from Joshua Rovner, who is a senior advocacy associate for the Sentencing Project and specializes in child and adolescent well-being.
Rovner is expected to talk about the statistical trends in arrests of 17-year-olds in Georgia, as well as budgetary concerns.
For more information on the House Bill, click:https://bit.ly/2O5KfHM
