ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia’s second-highest elected official announced he is not seeking reelection to a second term.
According to a statement, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan announced he will not seek reelection in November 2022.
Lt. Gov. Duncan said he “has no intention of slowing down” on his “policy over politics” platform.
Duncan’s decision comes as after a public battle with former President Donald Trump over the outcome of the 2020 election results in Georgia. In a December 2020 interview with CNN, Ducan said he had to get increased security because of the rhetoric after the 2020 election.
Duncan, in a statement released on Monday, said he will begin transitioning the majority of his energy to build GOP 2.0, an organization he said will focus on “healing and rebuilding” the Republican Party.
In April, Rep. Erick Allen announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination for Lt. Governor.
Statement from Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan on decision to not seek re-election in 2022. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VRkqd7P0P2— Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) May 17, 2021
