ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia Department of Labor officials report Georgia’s May preliminary unemployment numbers are headed in the right direction.
According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Labor, May’s unemployment rate came in at 9.7%. That is a decrease from April’s record 12.6%.
The number of employed was up 144,877 over April, but down 480,592 compared to this time last year.
“I think we are going to continue to see big drops in the unemployment rate as Georgia continues to open back up,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “We have to remember that the recent unemployment was not caused by an economic catalyst, but instead by a medical emergency. Those jobs are still out there for the most part.”
Jobs were up 79,600 over the month of April showing gains in the following areas:
- Accommodation and Food Services (45,800)
- Health Care and Social Assistance (10,700)
- Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing (7,000)
- Administrative and Support Services (6,300)
- Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (4,600)
- Wholesale Trade (4,500)
Additionally, officials note there were 71,795 statewide job postings during the month of May.
Top occupations (job postings for the month of May):
- Registered nurse (3,000)
- retail sales associate (2,000)
- tractor-trailer truck driver (2,000)
- software developer/engineer (2,000)
- physician (2,000).
“I think as Georgia starts to reopen, we've got to really take a look at where the permanent job losses are going to be,” said Commissioner Butler. “Through our strategic partnerships, we can help match those individuals who may have lost their job to the many job openings currently available, even if that takes some retraining.”
There were over 95, 000 jobs listed online at EmployGeorgia.com.
In addition, the GDOL also announced that over $6 billion in state and federal benefits have been paid to claimants across the state during the past 13 weeks.
This amount includes payments in regular state unemployment benefits, as well as federal pandemic unemployment compensation.
As of June 16, the Georgia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Balance was $1.29 billion, down $1.254 billion, or 49 percent, from the March 24 balance of $2,54 billion.
Georgia Department of Labor reports their career centers continue to remain closed to the public due to the pandemic.
Online services are available, and staff will continue to answer phones, return emails, and assist applicants, officials noted.
“The GDOL will open offices to the public as soon as social distancing can be effectively implemented to protect both staff and customers”, according to a statement from labor officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.