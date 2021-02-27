Students in a Georgia middle school will return to virtual learning next week after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to a letter sent home to parents on Friday, South Forsyth Middle School will go from in-person classes to virtual learning starting Monday, March 1.
This comes as officials noted an uptick in COVID-19 positive cases.
The letter from the school’s principal stated:
“As some of you may be aware, South Forsyth Middle School (SFMS) is experiencing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and direct exposures. While things change on a daily basis, the number of positive cases and student quarantines has reached a significant percentage of our face-to-face student population.”
The school said it will resume face-to-face learning on Monday, March 8.
