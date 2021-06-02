A Georgia-based civil rights organization is looking for a new leader.
Rev. James Woodall, president of the Georgia NAACP, announced in a tweet he is resigning from the historic non-profit. His last day will be on July 31.
“It is with great humility that I announce that I have resigned as State President of @Georgia_NAACP, effective July 31. Thanks to those who stand with the people and I pray you continue stay with them on the next part of the journey,” Woodall said in a tweet.
Rev. Woodall listed several accomplishments during his 19-months tenure. “After the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Koby Edwards, Rayshard Brooks, and Julian Edwards Roosevelt Lewis, among others, and the criminal case of Marcus Wilson, we convened the Just Georgia Coalition to respond to systemic violence that continues to destroy human lives,” Woodall said in his resignation letter.
It is with great humility that I announce that I have resigned as State President of @Georgia_NAACP, effective July 31. Thanks to those who stand with the people and pray you continue stay with them on the next part of the journey. Stay tuned for next chapter! #GaPol pic.twitter.com/NA7cmLVXkU— Rev. James Woodall (@iMajorWish) June 2, 2021
Woodall mentioned the Georgia NAACP advocated for COVID-19 testing and treatment for communities most impacted by COVID-19. “We even partnered with legal experts Bondurant, Mixon, & Elmore, LLP, and the NAACP’s Office of General Counsel to sue the Georgia Department of Corrections for the severe mistreatment of state facility residents during the COVID-19 pandemic to demand that they not be forgotten during the health emergency.”
Rev. Woodall said Georgia NAACP officials worked with state legislators to help the state pass the Hate Crimes Act and repeal Georgia's citizen arrest law. In addition, Rev. Woodall said he worked to defeat SB202, Georgia’s new controversial voting law.
Rev. Woodall has not announced his next adventure, however, he said he will continue to use his skill set as a political organizer to continue to fight on behalf of the underserved.
