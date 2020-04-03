ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced Georgia is ready to disperse the extra $600 weekly payment for qualified unemployed Georgians, however, federal regulators are asking states to wait for guidance before the states are able to distribute the funds.
On a Thursday conference call, according to a press release from the GDOL, “Commissioner Butler was insistent that they complete this process as soon as possible, that Georgians cannot wait a week or two for guidance on this bill and need to put food on the table today.”
State labor officials said Commissioner Butler has reportedly asked Governor Kemp to call the White House to see if they can push the United States Department of Labor into action, so that Georgians can receive the additional funds as soon as possible.
The GDOL stated Georgia completed all of the required paperwork to access federal unemployment funds from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which President Trump signed into law on March 27.
The Georgia Department of Labor released the following statement: “We will continue to process and release payments for regular state Unemployment Insurance claims. We will act quickly to implement the new federal program and make these funds available to Georgians as soon as we are given the approval by the USDOL.
We have been assured that we will be able to backdate any payments for all eligible weeks beginning March 29th. The GDOL is ready to act on these new provisions and has proactively programmed 95% of the platform in anticipation of the upcoming federal guidelines.”
Assuming certain requirements are met, and once the federal government gives the go-ahead, unemployed Georgians will be eligible for the following:
· Provides for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation of $600 weekly in addition to regular state benefits;
· Extends state unemployment benefits by 13 weeks of federally funded benefits added to the end of regular state UI benefits; and
· Expands eligibility for those not eligible for regular, extended benefits, or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation including self-employed individuals, independent contractors, those with limited work histories, and those unable to work due to the enumerated COVID-19 related reasons.
