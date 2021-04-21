Social Circle, Ga. (CBS46)— Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division sent out a warning about an invasive species native to eastern Europe that was found in Georgia.
According to an official, Zebra mussels, a species that can spur major ecological and economic damage, have spread to many U.S. waters, including the Tennessee River.
According to a DNR spokesperson, Zebra mussels were found on a boat in the Lake Lanier area.
“Staff from the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division removed about 1 gallon of dead mussels from the boat and worked with the owners to ensure the vessel was drained, properly cleaned, and thoroughly dried,” a spokesperson said.
Officials are urging boat owners to clean, drain, and dry their boats, and to be aware of the potential for transferring these invasive mussels from waters in other states.
The official noted Zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species can damage a boats' water intake pipes.
Also, the official said there is no known established Zebra mussels population in Georgia. However, in March Zebra mussels were found in Georgia pet stores attached to moss ball plants being sold for aquariums.
For more information on how to report Zebra mussels, as well as how to properly clean, drain, and dry vessels, please click here.
