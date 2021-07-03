CHATHAM COUNTY (CBS46)—Two Chatham County police officers kicked their training into high gear Saturday morning as they handled an alligator.
Chatham County police posted a Facebook video of Lt. Bill Sharpley and Sgt. John Woodcock wrangling with an alligator at U.S. Highway 80 in the city.
The two improvised by using a tape measurer to get the alligator back to its natural habitat.
The department urged viewers not to try this if they encounter an alligator.
Click here to see the officers in action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.