ATLANTA (CBS46) - As part of the Georgia Department of Agriculture's (GDA) "Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever" campaign, Georgia Grown partnered with local governments to connect produce farmers directly to consumers in highly populated areas. Georgia Grown To-Go is a series of pop-up markets, primarily in metro Atlanta that will give customers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from farmers with limited contact, drive-through service.
"We are excited to offer this great opportunity to help bridge the gap between consumers in metro areas and our farmers in South Georgia," says Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black. "With foodservice channels limited, Georgia Grown To-Go pop up markets are a great and innovative way to make sure our consumers have access to the Georgia Grown products they crave. We have enjoyed joining forces with our local government and non-profit partners in an effort to best serve our communities during this unprecedented time."
After testing the markets in Northwest Georgia and Dekalb County, Georgia Grown To-Go is continuing in different communities statewide. The next pop-up style market is in partnership with the City of Marietta, Cobb County Government, Cobb Chamber of Commerce and Cobb Community Foundation. The event is Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Al Bishop Park, 1082 Al Bishop Dr. SW Marietta, Georgia 30008.
"Cobb County is pleased to welcome the opportunity to buy Georgia Grown and giving our residents easy, direct access to the best of fresh farm vegetables, Georgia Grown," says Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin. "We are bringing the best in farm harvest direct from the farm to our front porch with Marietta's own Tip Top Poultry as a participant in this pop-up market. Additionally, our charities will be well supported thanks to Cobb neighbors who have the opportunity to make Georgia Grown available to our local food banks during these challenging times."
While supplies last, customers can drive through and have produces boxes placed directly in their trunks. For payment, cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted. Customers can also pre-order boxes for a reduced rate until Thursday, May 21 at noon.
In addition to purchasing personal boxes, customers can support their local community by donating boxes to a neighbor or local charity. Several nonprofits will receive produce boxes through the Cobb Community Foundation, including MUST Ministries, Sweetwater Mission, Family Life Restoration Center, Reflections of Trinity, Storehouse Ministries, and Noonday.
For more information on produce offerings, pricing and upcoming events, please click on Georgia Grown To-Go.
