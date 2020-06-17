ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Georgia Power is rolling out a new plan to help customers with past-due balances due to COVID-19.
According to a press release, customers who enroll in the new program will be able to pay past-due balances over a six-month time frame between October 2020 and March 2021 with no late fees.
“The suspension of disconnections has also been extended until July 15 to continue assisting customers through the impacts of COVID-19”, a Georgia Power spokesperson wrote.
In addition to the special payment plan, Georgia Power is offering customers the following options:
• For customers enrolled in PrePay: Georgia Power customers who are currently enrolled in this plan and have past-due account balances can make payments for current energy usage and have a portion of their payments (25 percent) go toward their outstanding balance. No late fees will be charged if outstanding balances are paid before April 2021.
• For customers not enrolled in PrePay: Georgia Power customers with past-due account balances may be eligible to switch to the PrePay rate plan. Customers can sign up by July 15 with no deposit to take advantage of its special provision for paying outstanding balances with no late fees if paid before April 2021.
“We recognize that our customers across the state have endured an extraordinary burden due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Kastner, Georgia Power vice president of Customer Service. “We appreciate the support of the Georgia Public Service Commission as we work to help our customers navigate through these unprecedented times.”
Georgia Power customers can sign up for a special payment plan at www.georgiapower.com/paymentplan, by logging onto My Account on www.georgiapower.com, or by calling 1-888-660-5890.
Energy Assistance Programs
Georgia Power partners with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need. These programs include:
• Georgia Power's Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.
• Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – Georgia Power supports the Division of Family & Children Services to help qualifying, low-income households pay their home energy bills.
• The Salvation Army's Project SHARE – Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance for more information.
