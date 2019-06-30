ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Power is making the case with the state to raise rates, and that could cost customers an average of about $10 a month. That's $120 a year.
The company filed a request Friday with the Georgia Public Service Commission to raise rates by about 7% starting in 2020.
The company says the hike is necessary to cover the cost of grid improvements, which includes rebuilding 380 substations, 1000 miles of wire and 800 distribution feeders, or circuits.
Several years marked by severe storms have taken a toll and Georgia Power says it is still recovering. Hurricanes Michael, Irma and Matthew as well as the ice storm in 2014 are among the dozens of storms that drained the company's storm restoration fund. They also cost the company $450 million in restoration costs that are not covered by rates.
A final decision from the state on the rate hike request is not expected until December. Not a lot of time for customers to make adjustments to their budgets.
