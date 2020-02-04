ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Power announced Tuesday it will apply $106 million in credits to February bills. The credits come from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 which reduced the company's corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.
Georgia Power said the February credit will be based upon energy usage from May to December 2019. According to Georgia Power, a customer using an average of 1000/kilowatt-hours would receive a credit of roughly $22 on their February bill.
The benefits are the third of three bill credits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Georgia Power first approved the customer benefits in March 2018 as part of a deal with the Georgia Public Service Commission. The total for all three credits will be $330 million.
