A Georgia elected official has asked the federal government to place a vaccine distribution site in her congressional district.
According to a letter sent from Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07) to FEMA leaders, Rep. Bourdeaux is asking FEMA to open a vaccine distribution center somewhere in either Gwinnett or Forsyth Counties.
Bourdeaux’s office reported both counties rank among the top counties in the state with new COVID-19 cases. A spokesperson in Rep. Bourdeaux’s office reoported Gwinnett County ranks number one with new COVID-19 cases.
Under President Joe Biden’s vaccine distribution plan, FEMA will be responsible for establishing federally supported community vaccine centers across the country, with the goal of setting up 100 sites in the next month.
“My district is home to low-income communities who have been devastated by the pandemic and struggling to access the resources necessary to stabilize their lives and that of their families,” Congresswoman Bourdeaux said in the letter.
Rep. Bourdeaux said her congressional districts is one of the most diverse in the country, home to many communities of color and immigrant communities.
Rep. Bourdeaux stated in the letter that she believes creating the distribution center in her district will help close the vaccine racial gap.
“Just this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Black and Hispanic people are getting vaccinated against coronavirus at much lower rates than white people, despite being disproportionately hit by the pandemic. Over 60 percent of those vaccinated were white, 11.5 percent were Hispanic, 6 percent were Asian, and just over 5 percent were Black.”
