Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler (R) and David Perdue (R) are calling for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign.
The Senators Loeffler and Perdue will be involved in runoffs for their respective seats against Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff respectively. Neither Loeffler or Purdue amassed a majority support in the general election which forced the runoff.
In their joint statement, the Senator don't cite specific examples or evidence to back up their call for Raffensperger's resignation.
Loeffler and Perdue's joint statement:
The management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for our state. Georgians are outraged, and rightly so. We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not. And there must be transparency and uniformity in the counting process. This isn't hard. This isn't partisan. This is American. We believe when there are failures, they need to be called out -- even when it's in your own party. There have been too many failures in Georgia elections this year and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems. While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State. The mismanagement and lack of transparency from the Secretary of State is unacceptable. Honest elections are paramount to the foundation of our democracy. The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 as the story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.