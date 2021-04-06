Gwinnett County school officials are seeking the public’s input as it searches for a new leader.
According to a Gwinnett County school spokesperson, the school system posted the Superintendent Search Announcement and a Community Input Survey. The survey will request stakeholders’ “thoughts on characteristics and experiences they feel a candidate for superintendent should have to best suit the district,” according to a school spokesperson.
In addition, the survey will be open to all in the community including students, parents, teachers, school and district staff, Gwinnett County residents, and area business owners.
To reach as many people as possible, the survey will be posted on the Georgia School Boards Association and the Gwinnett County schools’ websites, and a link will be sent via SchoolMessenger after Spring Break to parents and school staff.
The survey will close on May 16.
School officials noted results of the survey will be sent to school board members for their use in selecting the next school superintendent.
A school spokesperson said the district plans to interview candidates in the summer and finalists will be named in July.
The search comes after Gwinnett County school board voted in March to terminate Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks’ contract. His last day will be on July 31.
Wilbanks, 78, served as Gwinnett County’s school superintendent since 1996, making him the longest serving school superintendent in the state of Georgia.
A 2020 report said the school system had just over 177,000 students enrolled, making it Georgia's largest and one of the most diverse school districts in the state. Students in the district come from 181 countries and speak 100 different languages.
