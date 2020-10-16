ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia labor officials announced the state saw an increase in job openings during September. However, officials noted the unemployment rate in Georgia edged up slightly over August.
For the month of September, Georgia’s unemployment rate rose 0.7 percentage points in August to 6.4 percent, while the national unemployment rate stands at 7.9 percent.
According to an official at the Georgia Department of Labor, job openings in Georgia were up 20,200 in September.
Officials noted there are nearly 175,000 open positioins listed online at EmployGeorgia for Georgians to access.
“Over the past five months, 340,900 jobs (65 percent) have been gained back from the massive job loss we saw in April,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “We are encouraging those who have been displaced to take a look at the incredible number of career opportunities listed on EmployGeorgia.
Employment opportunities listed on the website include human resource specialists, restaurant managers, bookkeepers, 911 operators, licensed practical nurses, and many more.
