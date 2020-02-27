GILMER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gilmer County bus driver was arrested for causing a disturbance at work which prompted a lockdown at a nearby school.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mary Newberry at the Clear Creek bus garage Thursday afternoon. Newberry was charged with assault.
The Gilmer County School District described Newberry as a disgruntled employee at the time of the incident in a message it released. Clear Creek Middle School was placed on lockdown. The school district did the lockdown as a precaution. A message from the GCSD indicated the students were not in danger.
The assault is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.