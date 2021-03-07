A Ga. school district will hold a virtual-learning day for all students to allow school employees to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to school officials, all students in Coweta County schools will attend classes virtually on Friday, March 12.
Students in the school system are allowed to attend classes face-to-face or virtually, depending on parental choice.
A press release noted school employees will have the option to receive the Johnson and Johnson one dose vaccine on Friday, March 12 or Friday, March 19.
“It is recommended that school systems plan their vaccine distribution to allow 24 to 48 hours for a recovery period for those receiving the vaccination. The March 12 virtual learning day will allow for vaccinations on that day and a weekend recovery period for employees who receive the vaccine, and a return to typical instruction (in-person and virtual) on Monday, March 15,” the press release stated.
Friday, March 19 was previously scheduled as a teacher workday and will not impact the student’s in-person learning schedule.
“We appreciate the work of the Georgia Department of Public Health, District 4, in securing these vaccinations for school system personnel,” said Coweta Superintendent Evan Horton. “These vaccination opportunities are a tremendous support for educators and school personnel and allow our schools to continue to provide in-person instruction for our students. Because of that, we wanted our employees to be able to have this opportunity as early as possible.”
