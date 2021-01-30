Cherokee County School officials are mourning the loss of a school bus driver who died after battling COVID-19.
During the school system's winter break, the 63-year-old school bus driver was hospitalized after becoming ill with COVID-19, according to a school spokesperson.
Unfortunately, the man died on Thursday evening.
“He had served CCSD for the past three years with dedication and excellence and will be missed by his students and colleagues and all who knew him”, a school spokesperson wrote in a statement to CBS46.
The school bus driver drove students to and from school in the Creekview Zone of Cherokee County.
The school district sent a letter to parents of students on the man’s bus route to inform them of his passing.
The school district was not able to identify the driver due to HIPPA laws.
In a statement, a Cherokee County school official wrote:
“We continue to ask everyone in our community to follow best practices to protect themselves and their neighbors from COVID-19 including social distancing and mask usage, which is required for our employees and expected of our students.
If you are experiencing symptoms and/or have had close contact with someone who is positive, please stay home, seek testing and follow quarantine rules.”
