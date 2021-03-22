A Georgia school district announced students will head back to full-time, in-person classes after the school district’s Spring Break.
According to a press release, Superintendent Dr. Xernona Thomas said all Clarke County students and teachers will return to full-time, in-person classes on Monday, April 12.
Currently, Wednesdays are virtual learning days for students to allow for deep cleaning in all Clarke County School buildings.
The school district phased a return to face-to-face instructions for some students on February 15.
Dr. Thomas cited the consistently low number of COVID-19 positive cases as am important factor in the decision to have students return to full-time, in-person classes.
“Bringing everyone back full-time is definitely not a decision we made lightly. As we have demonstrated, safety is- and always will be- our primary consideration,” Dr. Thomas said.
“The timing of having everyone return following Spring Break is intentional because by then, the majority of our district staff will have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”
A school spokesperson noted full-time, virtual learning will remain an option for families who are not comfortable with in-person instruction.
