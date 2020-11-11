Just outside the state capitol on Wednesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a statewide audit of the presidential election in Georgia.
His plan is to hand recount every single vote.
"With the margin being so close it will require a full by hand recount in each county. This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvass all at once," said Sec. Raffensperger.
CBS46 question the state's top election official about the Trump Campaign's new claim of voter fraud, citing examples of dead Georgians who cast ballots.
"My office will continue to investigate each and every instance of illegal voting," responded Sec. Raffensperger. He went on to say that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is leading his own investigation into cases of illegal voting.
"The one thing the federal government has is resources that we don’t have, and so if they can find something that we cant that they can actually bring to bear that the only people that vote are legal voters," he said.
And with a hand recount of more than 5 million votes in Georgia, the process will take time.
"It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification," added Sec. Raffensperger.
