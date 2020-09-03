ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia has reached a milestone for the upcoming November election.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, Georgia has recruited over 10,000 Georgians to help staff Georgia polling sites this November.
Georgia poll workers are on average above 65-years-old, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of elderly poll workers opted to not work the polls during the upcoming election.
To fill the gap, Secretary Raffensperger partnered with numerous organizations in the state to help recruit younger, less-at-risk populations to staff the polls on election day.
"After we saw how the pandemic-related shortage of poll workers contributed to long lines in June, we set out to mobilize an all-hands-on-deck effort to make sure county elections officials had the staff they need in November. Thanks to the great work of our partners and the dedication of Georgia voters, elections in Georgia will move more smoothly and efficiently in the future”, Raffensperger stated.
The Secretary of State’s office estimated voting in this year’s election could be as much as three times higher than normal presidential elections.
To register to vote or to request an absentee ballot, voters are asked to go to https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
