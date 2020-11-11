Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is dismissing calls from fellow Georgia Republicans demanding that he resign.
Republican leaders including U.S. Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue led the calls for Raffensperger to resign as they both head to recounts against democratic opponents. The Georgia GOP House delegation also sent Raffensperger a letter claiming the party and Trump campaign have received hundreds of daily complaints about voting discrepancies. They asked for a recount among a long list of other demands and grievances that challenge the integrity of the election process.
Raffensperger responded to calls for his resignation in a written statement saying, “Let me start by saying that is not going to happen. The voters of Georgia hired me, and the voters will be the one to fire me." He went on to say that Loeffler and Purdue need to focus on winning their races.
The party members are disgruntled by the results of the election so far that showed Joe Biden ahead of President Trump by 14,111 votes as of Wednesday morning, more than a week after Election Day.
Meanwhile, Raffensperger is preparing to launch the first-ever statewide election audit of elections results Wednesday afternoon. Every county election office in the state will review batches of the paper ballots to ensure with 90% confidence that the results are accurate.
“Certainly we want to make sure that every election is full of only legal votes and certainly we are going to make sure that is the case here,” Georgia’s Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said in an interview Tuesday as he urged anyone with election complaints to report them.
There has yet to be any widespread substantiated instances of voter fraud in Georgia. Monday, some Republicans began to speak out against the refusal of many in the party to accept the election results.
Well-known Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce lost his seat this election to Democrat Lisa Cupid. He spoke about the importance of conceding with grace at a commission meeting.
“It’s in the best interest of the people of Cobb County that we have this transition in grace, and I hope this message gets loud and clear to our national and our state leaders that this transition grace is part of the election process,” Boyce said.
Boyce is one of the few Georgia Republicans publicly urging the GOP to accept the results of the Presidential election as they are.
“I find it extraordinary that four years ago that nobody complained about the results and yet four years later we have people who question the integrity of the voting process because they lost,” Boyce stated. “That doesn’t reflect well of leadership,” he added.
Raffensperger held a press conference Wednesday morning to update the state on the election process ahead of launching the two-day audit.
County election officials have until Friday at 5 p.m. to certify the votes. The state has until November 20th to certify votes. Any candidate who is eligible for a recount, because votes are within .5% range, can request a recount up to two days after the state certifies all ballots.
