On Monday evening Georgia Secretary of State's Office election official Gabriel Sterling announced 2,600 ballots were not counted during the 2020 election.

In a virtual press conference Sterling said the Floyd County ballots were not scanned properly. "It'll change the margin by around 8,000 votes," said Sterling. He called the issue a "human error."

Sterling added that most of the uncounted votes are for President Donald Trump, but will not change the outcome of the election.

Two other instances that impacted the counting of votes are being investigated in Fulton County: The water leak at State Farm Arena and allegations of counting continuing after observers left.

