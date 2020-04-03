ROSWELL (CBS46)—State Senator John Albers would like to help graduating seniors off-set costs for higher learning.
Sen. Albers' office announced two scholarships for graduating seniors who reside in his district, District 56.
One scholarship will be for a student who plans to pursue a career as a first responder (firefighter, EMS, or law enforcement) and the second scholarship will be for a student who plans to pursue a future in elected office.
Each scholarship will be $500, and the amount will be distributed directly to the institution of higher learning.
“One of the greatest callings in life is to choose a career in service to others.
These scholarships will help promote service-oriented careers for students and provide an incentive for those already considering careers in these fields”, Albers said.
Interested applicants are asked to do the following in order to qualify:
- Submit an essay of 300-400 words expressing their motivation for pursuing this career and how they plan to leave a positive legacy for others.
- Essays should be emailed to info@senatoralbers.com and should be received no later than April 30.
- The essay must also include the applicants’ name, street address, city, zip code, email address, phone number, the current high school they attend, date of high school graduation and the name of the college or university they will be attending.
Notification of award recipients will be May 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.