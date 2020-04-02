ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Georgia senator is back in the state after being called out by Florida law enforcement officials for coming into their state with the coronavirus.
Senator Bruce Thompson, who represents the 14th district in the Georgia State Senate, has a second home on St. George Island in the Florida panhandle. He says because of longstanding medical issues, a doctor directed him to finish rehabilitation in a warmer climate with a lower pollen count.
Thompson says he went to his second home and that's when a Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy came to his residence to ensure he was in compliance of the 14-day self-quarantine. Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thompson called the sheriff and told him he was heading back to Georgia.
Thompson says he's been cleared by medical officials as asymptomatic and is no longer communicable.
"I know there was a local sheriff who was concerned about the coronavirus. While I appreciate that his heart might have been in the right place, he didn't understand my health condition. After (Florida) Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home executive order, we decided to head back home to Georgia to continue my speedy recovery," Thompson said in a press release.
