ATLANTA (CBS46) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday the 2020 presidential primary will be held Tuesday, March 24.
Georgia had been one of many states that held primaries on “Super Tuesday.” In 2020, Super Tuesday is set for March 3 and by the end of that night, over 1,000 Democratic delegates will be decided along with around 900 Republican delegates.
Democrats have a field of approximately 20 candidates, but many will drop out before Super Tuesday.
Georgia’s move off Super Tuesday runs the risk of the state being irrelevant by the time its primary is held. Other influential states that will hold primaries ahead of Georgia include: California, Texas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Florida, and Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.