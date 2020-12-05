A metro Atlanta sheriff has offered to help state officials investigate reported or suspected voter fraud.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page an open invite to assist state investigators in investigating voter fraud complaints, at no cost to state officials.
“I am offering, at no cost, the services of our crime scene specialists and investigators to augment your own offices own capability to investigate said suspected offenses and report their findings to you, the local district attorney and our State Attorney General”, the post stated.
Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry noted in the post his office along with other sheriffs across the state "stand ready to vigorously investigate voter fraud across this State and to ensure everyone's vote counts."
This comes as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his office is teaming up with Georgia Bureau of Investigators to assist in open investigations related to the November 5 presidential election.
The secretary of state’s office reported it has 30 investigators investigating over 250 open cases related to the election.
CBS46 reached out to the secretary of state's office for a comment on the sheriff's offer.
The popular Facebook post has garnered over 5K likes, 1400 shares, and 1200 comments.
The sheriff's offer comes as President Trump's campaign announced on Friday it has filed a lawsuit in Fulton Superior Court to invalidate Georgia’s presidential election results.
According to the president’s campaign, “What was filed Friday clearly documents that there are literally tens of thousands of illegal votes that were cast, counted, and included in the tabulations the Secretary of State is preparing to certify,” said Ray S. Smith III, lead counsel for the Trump Campaign.
