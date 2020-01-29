ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Colonel Mark McDonough with the Georgia State Patrol announced the dismissal of 30 GA State Troopers Wednesday morning.
Colonel Mcdonough said in a press conference, 30 of 33 Troopers in the 106 Trooper School Class, were dismissed for cheating on their online exam in 2019.
He said the initial allegations were brought up by a 'non-employee' against Washington County Trooper Demon Clarke on October 8.
When Clark was brought in for questioning, he admitted having knowledge of others who may have cheated as well.
The formal investigation started October 15.
Colonel McDonough said their dismissal sparked a closer look into the Trooper examination process. He stated that moving forward, GA State Patrol will go back to a formal classroom instruction where each exam will be proctored by an instructor.
The '106 Trooper School Class', listed below, graduated in August 2019.
