ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Freshman Georgia State quarterback Mikele Colasurdo said he will not play football this season after he was diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of having COVID-19.
"I am very thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed for me," Colasurdo said. "I am also incredibly thankful for coach Elliott and trainer Bob for providing a safe environment for us to train and practice."
Colasurdo continued, "Ultimately it was the procedures and tests set forth by GSU that allowed the doctors to find this condition in my heart and help keep me safe. I am thankful. I can't wait to watch my team compete this fall and I could not be more excited to return for the 2021 season!"
1 Corinthians 2:5 pic.twitter.com/KSIRALqfY0— Mikele Colasurdo (@mikelecolasurdo) August 20, 2020
Colasurdo was a three-star recruit out of Inman, South Carolina, according to 247sports.com. He committed to Georgia State on July 9, 2019.
