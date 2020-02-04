ATLANTA (CBS46)—A state representative is planning to hold a press conference to discuss her proposal to raise the age a person can drop out of high school.
State Representative Erica Thomas said she will hold a press conference on House Bill 783 today at 9:15 a.m. in the Coverdell Legislative Office Building located at 18 Capitol Avenue.
The press conference will take place in room 610.
During the press conference, Rep. Thomas will discuss her proposal to raise the state's dropout age and she is expected to be joined by local high school principals and PTA presidents.
“With sex trafficking numbers being so high, we want to keep our kids in school and away from the perils of the streets,” said Rep. Thomas.
Now is the time to support our students and put them on a path to graduation. By raising the dropout age to 17 years old, we hope to discourage students from leaving the education system.”
The current high school dropout age in Georgia is 16.
For more information on Rep. Thomas’ proposed bill, click:https://bit.ly/2UlO2Vi
