ATLANTA (CBS46)— Georgia state Sen. John Albers announced he will be donating his legislative salary to first responders and those in need.
“During this difficult time, it is important now, more than ever, that we look after those who have dedicated their lives to looking after us,” said Sen. Albers. “As Chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee and as a volunteer firefighter, I have witnessed first-hand the sacrifice that so many of our law enforcement officers, emergency medical services personnel, firefighters and so many others make on a daily basis. While this gesture may not be enough to bring economic security to every Georgian, it is my sincere hope that my legislative salary will benefit our first responders and others who are in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Senator Albers represents the 56th District, which encompasses northern portions of Fulton County and southeastern portions of Cherokee County.
