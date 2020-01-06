MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A North Carolina family has a Georgia State Trooper to thank after he located their missing dog, who had escaped from the family's vehicle following a crash in Morgan County.
The multi-vehicle crash happened on Friday on I-20.
After the crash, the dog ran out of the vehicle and the family was unable to locate him. After searching for several hours, troopers and the family were unable to locate the animal, named "pretty girl."
The trooper, who has not been identified, went back out on his own time to search for "pretty girl" and by using his contacts on social media, was able to locate the dog at a nearby church.
The trooper then kept "pretty girl" at his house until the owners of the dog's mother could pick him up. The dog is in the process of being reunited with family.
