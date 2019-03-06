ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) On Monday, the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously voted against a bill that would require sexual predators to wear GPS monitoring devices for life.
The ruling determined Georgia law O.C.G.A. 42-1-14(E) to be unconstitutional "in the requirement that a person classified as a sexually dangerous predator who is no longer in custody, on parole, or probation wear a GPS monitoring device."
Specifically stating the Fourth Amendment protects against "unreasonable searches and seizures."
The law also states that the offender would not only have to wear the monitor for the rest of their "natural life", but that they are also responsible for paying for the device.
"Nothing in this ruling relieves a person determined to be a sex offender from the requirements of registering in the county they reside in, and following the rules of the registry," said Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap.
The sheriff says the county will abide by the ruling. Adding, "that all four of the Bartow County persons designated as sexually dangerous predators who are no longer on any sentence status (probation or parole) have had their GPS tracking devices removed to conform to this ruling."
