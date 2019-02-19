ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The Georgia Supreme Court released a ruling that states refusing to take a breathalyzer test can not be held against you in a DUI case.
The state court says it was unconstitutional to use someone's refusal to take a breath test against them in court, adding that it is considered self-incriminating.
DUI defense attorneys say they agree with the ruling, but top brass of the state patrol say the ruling will impact the prosecution side of things but not how they handle patrolling the roads for impaired drivers.
"We have to keep in mind when we are dealing with someone as far as their prosecution is concerned," Col. Mark McDonough, GA State Patrol said. "This ruling was specific to the breath test so we will adjust accordingly."
