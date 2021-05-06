ATLANTA (CBS46)—For the first time since the pandemic, Georgia's Supreme Court announced the state’s highest court will resume in-person proceedings in June.
Chief Justice Harold D. Melton signed the order on Wednesday. The order will become effective on June 9.
Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the state’s nine justices have listened to oral arguments via zoom since March 2020.
“Although the Statewide Judicial Emergency remains in place, this is yet another step in our court system’s return to robust court operations,” Chief Justice Melton said.
Officials noted courtroom procedures inside of the courtroom have changed. According to a Georgia Supreme Court spokesperson, “the nine justices, who all have been fully vaccinated, will wear masks throughout the session, as will all other persons in the courtroom, although attorneys arguing before the court may remove their masks at the podium.
Also, attorneys will receive an "In-Person Oral Argument Guide" before proceedings begin.
The courtroom gallery, which can normally accommodate 154 people, will be limited to 34 people. Those 34 seats will include members of the public, co-counsel, parties, and media representatives.
Everyone seated in the gallery will be expected to wear masks over their noses and mouths and maintain social distancing as indicated in posted signs.
A courtroom representative said all in-person and remote oral argument sessions can be watched live on the court’s website, www.gasupreme.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.