ATHENS, GA (CBS46)—Jamie D. Hood, an Athens-Clarke County man convicted of killing a cop in 2015, lost his bid for a new trial.
On Monday, the Georgia Supreme Court issued a ruling which upheld Hood’s 300-year sentence. Hood was convicted for the 2010 and 2011 murders of Kenneth Omari Wray and Athens-Clarke County Police Officer Elmer Christian.
Hood was also convicted for the shooting and attempted murder of Athens-Clarke County Police Officer Tony Howard, and the kidnapping and carjacking incidents involving several other victims. In all, Hood was found guilty of 36 offenses during his crime spree.
The presiding judge announced Hood was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Christian, life with the possibility of parole for the murder of Wray, and three additional sentences of life without parole plus 300 years for the remaining offenses.
After his conviction, Hood appealed to the state Supreme Court, where he argued there were several errors made regarding his convictions for the murders of Wray and Christian. Hood argued because of the errors, his convictions should be reversed.
In Monday’s unanimous opinion, written by Justice Shawn E. LaGrua, the high court disagreed and rejected Hood's assertions. “We discern no reversible error, so we affirm,” the opinion said.
