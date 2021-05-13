ATLANTA –Georgia’s Department of Revenue warns taxpayers of a fast-approaching deadline.
Tax filers have less than a week to file their 2020 state and federal individual income tax returns.
The original April 15 state and federal tax deadlines were extended to May 17, 2021, due to the pandemic.
According to a Department of Revenue spokesperson, taxpayers who are filing for a federal extension by May 17, 2021, will automatically be granted a state extension, and no additional paperwork is required at the state level. However, if taxpayers do not file for a federal extension, Georgia Form IT-303 should be filed for a state extension
As a reminder, regardless of if a taxpayer files for an extension, all 2020 income tax payments are due on May 17, 2021.
All returns and payments must be received or postmarked by May 17, 2021, to avoid penalties and interest.
For more information, please visit the Ga. Department of Revenue’s website at dor.ga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.