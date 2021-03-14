Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets stung Florida State to bring home the championship title in the Atlanta Coast Conference basketball tournament.  It is GA Tech’s first ACC crown since 1993, netting the Yellow Jackets an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. 

Michael Devoe scored 20 points and Georgia Tech shot 52% after halftime to stage an 80-75 comeback win over 15th-ranked Florida State in the conference title game.  League player of the year Moses Wright added 15 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets to help end an 11-year drought to the NCAA tourney.

Devoe was named the tournament MVP after making 8 of 12 shots, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 6:44 left. Scottie Barnes had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Florida State, which shot 56%. But the Seminoles committed 25 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Yellow Jackets.

