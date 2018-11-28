Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Georgia Tech's head football coach Paul Johnson has announced his retirement after 11 seasons with the team.
Johnson, who is the fourth-winningest coach in the school's history, leaves with a 82-59 record.
"After 40 years of coaching, it's time to take a break," said Johnson in a release. "My family has sacrificed a lot over the years. I want to watch my daughter [Kaitlyn, a professional opera singer] perform and do some things with my wife [Susan] that we've never had a chance to do. It's been a great run for the last 11 years here on The Flats. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and am looking forward to having the chance to coach this team one last time at our bowl game next month."
He will continue to serve as head coach through the team's upcoming bowl game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.