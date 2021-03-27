A Georgia Tech professor and another man were indicted on federal visa and wire fraud charges, federal officials announced.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Gee-Kung Chang, 73, of Smyrna, was charged with conspiracy to commit visa fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Jianjun Yu, 53, is also facing federal visa and wire fraud charges
Gee-Kung Chang, in his role at Georgia Tech, coordinated the schools’ J-1 Visa program.
The J-1 Visa program is for individuals approved to participate in specific work-and-study-based exchange visitor programs with exchange sponsor institutions, such as Georgia Tech.
In J-1 Visa paperwork submitted to the Department of State, Chinese nationals allegedly said they would be working with Chang at Georgia Tech.
However, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, after arriving in the United States, the Chinese nationals reportedly traveled to and resided in New Jersey to work with Yu, a research director at ZTE USA.
ZTE USA is a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a partially state-owned Chinese telecommunications and information technology company located in Morristown, New Jersey.
In some instances, according to the indictment, Chinese nationals were paid salaries from Georgia Tech while they were actually working at ZTE USA.
“The United States welcomes academics and researchers from across the globe,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “But we cannot allow anyone to exploit our benevolence. That's what these defendants are accused of doing and now they will be judged.”
“The defendants allegedly abused the visa program and deceived Georgia Tech to bring researchers into the United States,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “The charges presented are the first step toward holding them accountable.”
